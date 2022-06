JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Renovations have begun in Downtown Jasper! City officials say a revitalization project is underway.

Crews will first start building a new waterline. According to officials, no street closures are planned at this time.

The waterline is expected to be completed by January 4 with work on the northeast quadrant beginning on the new courthouse square. Sidewalks will remain open throughout the project.