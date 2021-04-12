Downtown Owensboro business group proposes closing part of 2nd Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro business community is proposing the city close off a part of one of it’s busier streets.

They’re looking at closing a block of 2nd street during weekends.

The group ‘We Are Downtown’ is proposing 2nd Street between Allen and St. Ann be blocked off on weekends to make it safer for people going to restaurants and stores here, and to help those businesses.

Debi Ford of We Are Downtown says while there haven’t been many incidents on this stretch of second, some drivers go faster than the posted speed limit. She adds closing it off would make it safer for those eating or shopping downtown.

“It can get noisy, traffic is supposed to be 25 miles an hour. It’s not always that slow. Some people like to go a little faster down there. Some people like to showoff a little bit, rev their engines and everything, which can be a bit disturbing,” Ford said.

Ford also says she plans on talking about the idea with other organization members about it, and hope to propose the idea to the Owensboro City Commission in the future.

Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan says the city is not aware of any safety incidents on that part of 2nd, and many downtown business owners have been historically opposed to closing streets, except for special events. He adds if the consensus among downtown business owners changes to allowing for weekend closures, then they will consider the request.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)