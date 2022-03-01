MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dozens of animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Muhlenberg County.

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society and Evansville’s “It Takes A Village” say they seized 38 dogs, 2 of which were pregnant, 2 rabbits and a pony from a breeders property last week.

Rescuers say the dogs were found living in waste and had no clean water.

“They lived in makeshift kennels- 55 gallon drums for housing and just tarps for roofs,” said Joe Roney, President of Muhlenberg County Humane Society.

‘It Takes A Village” took in 32 dogs. The Muhlenberg Humane Society took in 6 dogs, and many of them were border collies.

“Many of them were being kept exclusively outdoors- so we are anticipating a large number of them being positive for heartworms,” said Jessica McCauley, Office Manager of “It Takes A Village”.

The rescue says the community answered their call for help. In the following days- over half of the dogs were sent to foster homes. Now, the need is money.

“Our biggest need is going to be financial- because we are anticipating such a high number of heartworms positive cases.”

Rescuers say the pony and rabbits were taken to a local rescuer and are doing well.

This also isn’t the first time the Muhlenberg Humane Society has dealt with this breeder. They say it’s been on their radar for years. They visit every few months to try to help the situation.

“We went over there about a year and a half ago and saw they didn’t have rabies shots. And they went and got that,” said Roney.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office tells us this case is considered a surrender, so they expect no charges to be filed in this case.