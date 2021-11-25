Dozens of volunteers help Sauced host free Thanksgiving meal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In Vanderburgh County, more free Thanksgiving meals were available to the public. Sauced at Haynie’s Corner hosted a free thanksgiving lunch.

The event was organized to give meals to those in need, or for families just wanting to spend Thanksgiving together. Scott Schymik, owner of Sauced, says the assistance and donations from the community helped make this event a success.

“Our community down here in this corner is a great one. We got many people that are giving, that really want to donate their time, their efforts, and just try to make this a very good neighborhood, a really accepting neighborhood and welcoming neighborhood,” said Schymik. “There’s also a need, of course, if people don’t really have somewhere to go, they can come here. Or if your family is too big and you don’t want to cook, you can also come here and just have a nice meal.”

He says less than 20 hours after posting a need for help, about 50 volunteers reached out offering assistance for this event.