Dr. Christa Jillard: “Breast cancer does not stop because of coronavirus”

(WEHT) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but experts say they’ve seen a decline in preventative screenings because of the pandemic.

Physicians say they are seeing patients postponing their medical tests and canceling their clinic visits, resulting in delayed cancer diagnoses.

“We have a backlog of cases that will only make the delay in diagnoses that much more significant,” says Dr. Christa Jillard with SouthCoast Health. “Now as we opened things up, we need patients, women, to really make sure they make that a priority. Breast cancer does not stop because of coronavirus.”

Doctors suggest using this month as a reminder to schedule your breast cancer screening and ensure it can be done safely.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

