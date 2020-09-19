Eyewitness News political analyst Dr. Robert Dion reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- University of Evansville associate professor of political science and Eyewitness News guest political analyst Dr. Robert Dion issued the following statement after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“There will never be another justice like Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During the women’s movement of the 1970s, she was probably the most consequential advocate of women’s rights before the Court.

And she continued to be a strong voice for equality after she was named to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton. Most Americans can’t name a single Supreme Court justice, but Justice Ginsburg has stood out for years as a household name and a hero to so many people.

The looming question, of course, is will there be an effort to fill the vacancy on the Court quickly when we have just over six weeks left before a presidential election?”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: