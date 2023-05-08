HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In a press release, Saint Louis University’s Department of History recently announced it has awarded one of their own, Dr. Stephen Kissel, with the 2023 “Outstanding Recent Alumni” award.

Kissel is an associate professor of history at Oakland City University since 2019.

Kissel received his Ph.D. in American History in 2017, a Master of Arts in American History in 2013 at Saint Louis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with a minor in Speech Communication from McKendree University in 2009.

“It is a joy to use my passion for history and teaching to serve in an academic environment that is as supportive, welcoming and faith-based as Oakland City University,” Kissel said.

Kissel also stated he was incredibly honored to be selected by the SLU History Department for the award. He is grateful to God for the countless family, friends and colleagues at Saint Louis and Oakland City who have supported him throughout his professional endeavors.