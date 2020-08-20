Dream Center Evansville receives donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Weasler Engineering celebrated its 15th year in Evansville by donating $1,500 to Dream Center Evansville, an organization that serves families and children in Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood.

This money will fund our out of school progams when they start up again later this year. This money helps to fund the holiday program that we will do later this year. And our presence at Delaware Elementary School, where we are helping every single day now that school is back in session, help make that the very best school here in Evansville.” Jeremy Evans, Dream Center Evansville

Officials with Weasler Engineering say they wanted to hold an open house and get-together but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

