Dream Center hosts fifth annual pre-Thanksgiving meal

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- The Dream Center in Evansville didn’t let the pandemic put a stop to its annual Thanksgiving feast with friends Wednesday. Because of the pandemic, the event was held as a drive-thru event.

Organizers expected about 400 people from the Jacobsville area to show up for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers spent much of the afternoon preparing all the food.

“In the COVID-19 environment that we all face today, many of the people who we’ve often served in the past need us even more. And so, we are going the extra mile. We’re leaning in and trying to everything we can to serve families and make sure they are well fed,” said Jeremy Evans, Dream Center Executive Director.

This is the fifth year the Dream Center has hosted a pre-Thanksgiving day meal.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

