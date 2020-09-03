Drive-in movie event coming to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Downtown Henderson Partnership announced it will host a drive-in showing of the 1992 movie A League of Their Own September 19.

The movie, which was partially filmed in Evansville, starred Tom Hanks, Madonna, Geena Davis, and Rosie O’Donnell. The showing will be held at the Field & Main employee parking lot on North Main St.

The movie will be shown on a 22 foot-by-40 foot screen and sound will be transmitted via FM radio. Face masks are encouraged and people are asked to keep a six-foot distance between them and others.

A limited number of tickets for the event will be sold online for $20. Cars will be welcome starting at 6:15 p.m. before the showing begins at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available. Only car traffic will be allowed.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

