Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds will be one of four COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites hosted by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) next week across the state.

The Boonville testing site will be the only ISDH-hosted site in southern Indiana next week, with the other sites located in East Chicago, Goshen, and Elkhart. Testing in Boonville will run from July 16 through July 19, from 9 A.M. until 6 P.M.

The new comes as tests and cases continue to increase statewide. The ISDH says over 558,000 tests have been performed statewide, with over 4,200 in Warrick County alone.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

