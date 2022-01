EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you want to get your donuts at Donut Bank, you’ll now have to take a trip through their drive-thru.

Donut Bank made the announcement on social media Tuesday, saying, “Due to safety concerns for our staff and patrons, we will be drive-thru only until further notice.”

A spokesperson with Donut Bank apologized for any inconvenience. Donut Bank currently has nine locations across Evansville, Princeton, Newburgh and Henderson.