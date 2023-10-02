HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Health Department has announced that a drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held in Mt. Carmel on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the Health Department’s social media page, anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. They also say that vaccination against influenza is especially important for people who are at higher risk for serious illness.

The drive-thru service will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Public Utility Garage at 410 South Mulberry Street. Anyone with questions should contact the Health Department at (618) 263-3873