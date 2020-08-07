Drive-thru job fair held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID-19 has created a slightly different job market: curbside classifieds.

Manpower hosted a drive-thru job fair in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon. The event was held at Gibbs Dye Casting in Henderson.

Job seekers met recruiters at their car windows to discuss job opportunities. For all recruiters and attendees, masks were required.

Manpower is hosting another drive-thru job fair in Owensboro on August 20th. There was also an event in Evansville last month.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: