HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID-19 has created a slightly different job market: curbside classifieds.
Manpower hosted a drive-thru job fair in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon. The event was held at Gibbs Dye Casting in Henderson.
Job seekers met recruiters at their car windows to discuss job opportunities. For all recruiters and attendees, masks were required.
Manpower is hosting another drive-thru job fair in Owensboro on August 20th. There was also an event in Evansville last month.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Police looking to identify suspect in car theft, credit fraud case
- Drive-thru job fair held in Henderson
- Daviess Co. woman helps with new website for visually impaired adults
- Projects causing traffic delays for drivers
- Daviess Fiscal Court votes to remove Confederate monument