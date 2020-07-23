Drive-thru job fairs being held in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Manpower hosted a drive-thru job fair in its parking lot on North Green River Road in Evansville. Job seekers met with recruiters at their car windows. Masks were required for everyone.

John Keck from Manpower says this is their way of adapting during these unprecedented times, staying focused on helping community members land a job.



“We’re trying a lot of different things these days to make sure we can put people to work but we have to be safe at the same time. So we’re utilizing technology like social media, geo-fencing, and the first drive thru job fair!”

Manpower recruits for different types of jobs in many industries such as engineering, professional skills and customer service. Their next drive-thru job fair will be August 20th in Owensboro.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

