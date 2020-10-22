Drive-thru Trunk or Treat for kids and car enthusiasts

CHANDLER, Ind (WEHT) The Antique Automobile Club of America and Herr Auto Body Shop are hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat this Halloween at the Chandler Community Center & Sports Park.

Because the AACA didn’t get to have their car show with habitat for Humanity in April, they have decided to give away their goody bags and also have treat bags for kids.

There will be one car enthusiast bag per car and one treat bag per kid. The event will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on October 31.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

