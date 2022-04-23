HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left one hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 14000 block of US 41 A around 3:38 p.m.

According to an official report, the driver’s vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. This caused the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down, sliding 50 yards before coming to rest upside down.

The driver, identified as a Corydon resident, was reportedly airlifted to an Evansville hospital after the crash. Officials haven’t released any more information on the condition of the driver.