Driver arrested after fatal car crash kills a mother and two children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–The driver police say is responsible for Monday’s triple fatal accident in Evansville is behind bars tonight charged with reckless homicide.

Police say 42-year-old Damon Busby of Henderson sped through an intersection on highway-41, hitting a mini van killing a mom and her two children. This tragedy is leaving many family members and friends heart broken.

“I love you and I miss you. And I know one of these days we are going to meet in heaven. I want you here, but I know that you can’t come back but I wish you could, I wish you could come back and spend more time. More precious time,” said Melody Tabor. She is the mom of Crystal Lawrence and said ‘heart wrenching’ can’t begin to describe the pain their family is facing.

The mother along with her two children, 15-year-old Abigail Lawrence and 6-year-old Chase Lawrence died in Monday’s car crash. Court records show Damon Busby sped through a red light and it seemed he did not hit his brakes.

The records go on to say his truck hit Lawrence’s mini van at the intersection of 41 and Covert Avenue, sending her van into the pick up truck in front of them. Lawrence’s van went airborne, hitting the side of a flat bed semi-truck. Police records show that’s when the car bursts into flames.

Tabor describes the last time she heard from her daughter, just hours before the fiery crash.

“It was that morning. ‘Mom good morning we love you,'” explained Tabor. “That meant her and the kids. That’s the last time I got to talk to her.” Tabor said it seemed like a normal day until the school called, wondering why Lawrence didn’t pick up her oldest son from school.

“She loved her children. She really loved her children. Even the principal said, when they called my other daughter about picking up her son, she’s never late picking up her son,” explained Tabor. She said shortly after, she got an earth shattering phone call. “It was a detective telling me that, ‘Hun, Crystal was involved in a wreck. There was a bad wreck and it caught on fire. That’s how I found out.”

Now Tabor’s family is morning the death of her daughter and two grandchildren, wondering why a seemingly senseless act claimed their lives of her precious family members.

“It’s so much to take to lose three loved ones at one time. I don’t understand it I’m the mom and I don’t know why they had to leave either,” Tabor sobbed. She hopes Lawrence’s oldest son who survived the crash can remember how much his mom and siblings loved him.

According to police records, busby told police he does not remember speeding and he just remembers hitting a semi truck on his way from Henderson to Evansville for lunch.

There is a bank account at Fifth Third Bank dedicated to help tabor raise money for her daughter and grandchildren’s funeral expenses.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)