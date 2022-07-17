EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to th the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m.

When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes.

Police said one of the homes was vacant due to a recent fire. EPD said no one was hurt.

Authorities believe the driver was alone during the crashes.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody for traffic-related violations.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver.