PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Winslow woman is in jail after police say she was driving under the influence in a school zone.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Pike Central High-Middle School.

Police say Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow, was pulled over after ignoring a stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56 and appeared intoxicated.

Police say Watson failed field sobriety tests and was transported to a nearby hospital for a chemical test. Test results showed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine.

Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.