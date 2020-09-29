Driver charged in deaths of mother, two children out on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Damon Busby has been released from jail on bond. Busby was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond, but that was reduced to $7,500.

On Sept. 21, police say Busby sped through an intersection on HWY-41, hitting a mini van killing Crystal Lawrence and her two children, Abigail, 15, and Chase, 6. Lawrence’s van went airborne, hitting the side of a flat bed semi-truck. Police records show that’s when the car bursts into flames.

A review hearing for Busby is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)

