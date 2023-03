HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department posted photos of the scene after a truck crashed into a building in the 1800 block of North Elm Street on Monday night.

According to the officials, the pickup truck hit a pole before crashing into the building. The Henderson Fire Department says damage to the building is minor.

The driver was taken to Deaconess for minor injuries and was cited for a DUI at the hospital. He is currently not in police custody.