Driver dies in early morning crash on Glover Cary Bridge

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – One person has died in an early morning crash on the Glover Cary Bridge on Hwy 2262 in Daviess County.

Owensboro police were called to the scene around 3:48 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say only one vehicle was involved.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Officials say the bridge sustained structural damage. The bridge was closed down for inspection but has since been reopened.

