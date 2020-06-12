UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash in Knox County

KNOX CO., Ind (WEHT) Authorities say a Knox County man is dead after his pick up truck crashed Friday morning just after midnight.

Indiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say it happened on Bicknell Road near Summers Road. The preliminary investigation revealed James Staggs, 60, was heading west on Bicknell when for unknown reasons, the pickup truck left the road, rolled over and landed in a deep ditch.

Authorities say Skaggs was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. ion.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

