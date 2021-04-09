Driver facing murder charges in McLean Co. triple fatal crash

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT) – The driver involved in the March 18 crash that killed a three-year-old and two others on KY 81 now faces murder charges.

Kentucky State Police say Dylan Cole Howard, 24, of Calhoun, was driving northbound and crossed over sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs. Howard then crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville.

Howard is being charged with:

Murder – Three (3) counts

Assault, 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree (Child 12 or under)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree

Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate

Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance

Failure to Wear Seatbelts

Shawna Rodney, 23, and three-year-old daughter Emberlyn Howard, both of Calhoun, died at the scene. Fox also died at the scene. Korb was not injured.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)