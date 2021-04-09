Driver facing murder charges in McLean Co. triple fatal crash

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT) – The driver involved in the March 18 crash that killed a three-year-old and two others on KY 81 now faces murder charges.
Kentucky State Police say Dylan Cole Howard, 24, of Calhoun, was driving northbound and crossed over sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs. Howard then crashed head-on into the vehicle driven by Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville.
Howard is being charged with:
- Murder – Three (3) counts
- Assault, 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree (Child 12 or under)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree
- Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
- Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance
- Failure to Wear Seatbelts
Shawna Rodney, 23, and three-year-old daughter Emberlyn Howard, both of Calhoun, died at the scene. Fox also died at the scene. Korb was not injured.
(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)