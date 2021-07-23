Driver had a blood sugar issue before crashing into a building in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT)– According to investigators, the driver who hit a historic building in downtown Morganfield has a blood sugar issue shortly before crashing into the building. This caused the building to partially collapse. This happened at the intersection of Kentucky 56 and Morgan Street.

The driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle before crashing into the building. The driver was taken to an area hospital where officials say they were told they are being treated for a broken neck and back injuries.

A decision on the future of the 135-year old building could be made soon.