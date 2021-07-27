Driver hospitalized with life threatening injuries following crash on Highway 57

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with what are described as life threatening injuries, following a midday accident in northern Vanderburgh County. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 57, near Baseline Road, around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell investigators a truck was broken down on highway 57. A semi driver approaching saw the truck and slowed down, but a young adult driver, who was following the semi, did not slow down and ran into the back of the semi.

The driver of the car is said to have life threatening injuries and another juvenile in the car is said to have serious injuries. No names have been released at this time.