DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say.

Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram traveling westbound in the right lane while a Nissan Frontier was also traveling westbound in the left lane. They say a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound behind the Dodge. The Hyundai overtook the Dodge and struck its rear. After that collision, officials say the Hyundai swerved into the left lane and struck the passenger side of the Nissan.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the drivers of the Nissan and the Dodge were not injured. They say the driver of the Hyundai was transported by AMR to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Thruston Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR responded to the crash, deputies say.

