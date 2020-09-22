Driver in fatal crash at HWY-41 and Covert charged with reckless homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The driver of the pick-up truck that crashed into the back of an SUV at HWY-41 and Covert Ave. on Monday is charged with three counts of reckless homicide. We’re told the driver, Damon Busby, is still in the hospital.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, authorities say an SUV was struck from behind by a pick-up truck. The SUV then crashed into the car in front of it, and the SUV went up in flames.

Three people died in the crash. Their names have not been released.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)

