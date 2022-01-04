Driver killed, passenger survives in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On January 4, The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1078N around 8:15 a.m.

Police say Loretta Duncan, 61, was driving a van southbound and was attempting a left turn onto U.S. 60. William Adams, age unknown, was driving a pickup and was headed westbound on U.S. 60. Duncan pulled into Adams’s path and the wreck occurred in that intersection. Loretta Duncan had Ernest Duncan, 68, as her passenger.

The Henderson County Coroner pronounced Loretta Duncan dead, and Ernest Duncan was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Adams was not injured in the accident. Loretta and Adams were wearing seat belts, and it is unknown if Ernest Duncan was wearing his.