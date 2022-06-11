MASONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — You might have driven by a worrisome sight early Saturday morning if you traveled along I-165 in Daviess County, Ky. The Masonville Fire Department (MFD) says it was dispatched to a rollover crash around 5:21 a.m. on June 11.

A Dodge pickup truck had flipped upside down in the median, causing what appeared to be damage to all sides of the vehicle. The driver of the truck sustained no injuries during the crash, fire officials say. According to the MFD, the driver was already out of the truck when first responders arrived.

Officials believe only one vehicle was involved in the wreck. Firefighters removed part of the guardrail so it would not interfere with oncoming traffic before leaving the scene.

The Masonville Fire Department says it was assisted by Daviess County Fire Department, AMR EMS and the Daviess County Sheriff Department.