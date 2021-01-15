Driver on cellphone being blamed for school bus crash in Vanderburgh County

An EVSC school bus is one of three vehicles in a wreck on Diamond Ave at Resurrection Drive (Jan. 15, 2021)

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a driver distracted by a cell phone caused a crash with an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation bus on Diamond Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 7:33 a.m. Friday on Diamond Ave. at Resurrection Drive. Witnesses told deputies a mid-sized vehicle heading east on Diamond ran a red light and hit an SUV heading south on Resurrection, which then struck the school bus, which was heading north on Resurrection.

There was one child on the bus at the time. That child was not hurt. The driver of the school bus and the driver of the mid-sized car did not need medical attention on scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

VCSO says the driver of the mid-sized car admitted he was using a cell phone at the time of the accident. The driver was cited for use of a telecommunications device while operating a vehicle and disregarding a traffic control device.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)