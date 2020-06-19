Driver overcorrects, crashes in Ferdinand, requires extrication

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager lost control around a curve, overcorrected, and went off the road and overturned.

It happened on Ferdinand Road NW between Ferdinand and Huntingburg Friday around 6:45 a.m. A deputy had pulled over a car for a traffic stop when a passing driver alerted him to an overturned vehicle about a half mile away.

A driver crashes on Ferdinand Rd. NW Friday morning. Courtesy: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was unhurt, but had to be extricated. Courtesy: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the 19-year-old was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured. However, the driver was trapped, and crews had to use extrication equipment to pry the door open so he could get out. The road was closed for about an hour while a wrecker towed the vehicle.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

