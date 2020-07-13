Driver pronounced dead after car found in a pond

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after driving off the road on Jewell City Road near Weldon Road.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the scene on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. Officers say it appears the vehicle was traveling east on Jewell City Road, when for unknown reasons, the driver over-corrected, struck a tree, and then went into the water.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner. The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

