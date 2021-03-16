Driver sent to hospital after going off road in foggy conditions

WHITE CO, Ill (WEHT) – An Evansville man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on Illinois 141 at US 45.

The driver said the fog kept him from seeing a stop sign at the US 45 intersection and he drove off the road into a wooded area. His vehicle hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Although he told authorities he couldn’t see the stop sign, he was still issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)