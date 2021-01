OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police said one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

OPD said just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday a pickup truck hit a tree on Booth Field Road.

The driver’s injuries have been described as potentially life threatening.

The driver was taken to the hospital as Owensboro Police continue to investigate.



(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)