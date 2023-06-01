KENTUCKY (WEHT) — An Owensboro man was arrested in Hopkins County after police say an officer caught him speeding over 100 mph while under the influence of drugs.

While checking for speeders, a Madisonville Police officer says he spotted a black 2013 Toyota Camry fly by at 101 mph on Interstate 69. As the officer tried to catch up, the driver allegedly accelerated while swerving through both lanes of northbound traffic.

Police tell us the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Zachary Wathen, was pulled over and questioned. Wathen had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, according to police.

We’re told he was also unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance. Police say Wathen failed several field sobriety tests.

Officers found aluminum foil with black residue, a cutoff straw and a fentanyl-laced tablet inside the vehicle, police say. While on his way to the hospital, Wathen allegedly admitted that he smoked meth around 12 hours before being pulled over. His passenger was also arrested on several drug charges.

Zachary Wathen was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and faces charges of: