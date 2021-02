DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A Maceo Man is recovering after a crash in Daviess County.

Authorities say Donald Davis, 83, was on HWY-405 around 7 p.m. Thursday , when his Jeep went off the road on a curve, The vehicle hit two trees and then hit a home.

Davis was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening. There is no word on how much damage was done to the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published February 26, 2021)