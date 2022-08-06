DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured.

Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to an accident with minor injuries after the downpour at Highway 603 / Pleasant Valley Exit and the Bypass.

While deputies were on their way, they came across another crash that happened on the Bypass under the bridge to I-165. Deputies believe this crash happened after a green truck left the roadway and flipped three times. First responders provided medical aid to the man, who was the only person in the truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver had serious and life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the man was trapped in the truck and was later freed with help of firefighters. Although the man was wearing his seatbelt, deputies do believe he may have been driving under the influence. First responders took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say this area had very limited visibility due to the terrain. With off and on rain, the visibility was extremely poor, authorities say. According to a press release, six more crashes happened in this area, two of which left drivers with injuries that required them to be taken to a hospital.

At one point, deputies say both the east and westbound lanes of the Bypass were shut down for two and a half hours while waiting on agencies to arrive.