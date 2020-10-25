Driver who crashed into porch identified, arrested for DWI

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police responded Saturday afternoon to a single vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Oakley St.

The caller told dispatch a white car ran into her front porch and the driver was not responding.

When police arrived, they say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to get out of the passenger side. Police suspected the man to be driving under the influence, but he refused a chemical test.

The driver, identified as Jason Derrington (37), was taken to Deaconess Midtown before being transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections. Derrington is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: