Driver who hit a tree says he thinks fell asleep

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A group of people have helped a driver from a burning truck in Dubois County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup driven by Barry Nicholson, 59, of French Lick, was heading south on Highway 231 near Haysville when it went off the road and hit a tree just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say Nicholson believes he fell asleep.

The truck caught on fire after hitting the tree. A group of drivers stopped and helped before calling 911.

Nicholson was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

