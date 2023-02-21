HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Drivers passing by McDonald Golf Course on Morgan Avenue on Tuesday morning may have noticed smoke coming from the property. Officials say there was a fire, but there is no cause for alarm.

Evansville city officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that crews are burning multiple piles of shrubbery and log piles from trees that were blown down in storms last fall. Michael Hurt, an employee with the course, also said they are burning some areas of tall grass between holes two and four.

Hurt says the fires will not obstruct golfers from playing. The city did similar work last week at Fendrich Golf Course.