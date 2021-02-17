Drivers react to medians on Highway 41 not cleared of snow

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– While many major roadways in the Tri-State have been plowed, people driving through Henderson are noticing an issue on the heavily traveled US 41 strip.

The center two lanes with low medians are packed with snow, making the area difficult for drivers trying to make left hand turns into restaurants and onto streets.

“It’s very annoying. Very annoying,” Jonathan Davis, a truck driver who got his semi stuck in the median, said. “I saw plenty of cars stuck but it’s much easier to get that out than an 18 wheeler.”

Other drivers have also noticed several cars stuck in the medians, leaving people to push their vehicles into the cleared traffic lanes.

“It’s mostly cars with low clearance, front wheel drive. You know front wheel drive is normally good in snow until you’re stuck and then you’re trying to pull all of it from the front,” Eric Galloway of Henderson said.

Davis says he and his colleague were lucky and able to eventually get the semi back out of the snow okay, but he and others are wanting a little more work out of those plowing the highways.

“They need to get out here asap because it’s very rough and it’s bad. Once you get in it you ain’t getting out,” Davis said.

We reached out to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet members and have not heard back yet about clearing these medians.

Both drivers encourage everyone to be very careful getting around on this snow.