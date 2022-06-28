Motorists are encouraged to be aware of the work zone and expect delays

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would like motorists to be aware of upcoming work being done in Henderson County.

Beginning Thursday, June 30, officials say a contractor plans to switch the existing traffic signals over to the new system at KY 2084 – Jamerson Drive and KY 812 – Hallway Drive. Several months ago, changes were previously made to these lanes.

Drivers will need to use caution while this work is addressed and expect the changes to last all day.

Jamerson Drive – KY 2084 underwent an intersection realignment. The new reconfiguration will accommodate an eastbound lane, a westbound lane, a through lane, and a right turn lane.

Hallway Drive – KY 812 underwent an intersection realignment. The new reconfiguration will be modified to accommodate an eastbound left turn, a straight lane, and a right turn lane.

