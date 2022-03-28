MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A driver’s testing branch is now serving Union County. Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that the regional driver testing branch in Madisonville will begin serving Kentuckians in Union County who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license.

The KSP Driver Testing Regional Branch located within the KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 56 Federal Place, Madisonville, KY 42431, currently serves residents of Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Webster counties. The branch will start serving Union County on March 28.

“We appreciate KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians in Union County,” said Gov. Beshear. “A local branch makes it easier for our Kentucky families to access the services they need.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website. Residents must make an appointment prior to arrival for a permit, driver or commercial driver license test.

“One of the benefits of regionalization is increased availability of testing services,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “New appointments will be posted daily at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and this availability is the product of regionalizing our services.”

New drivers should prepare prior to the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual or through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice’. All driver testing materials can be viewed and downloaded free of charge.

Successful testing applicants will be served the same day without scheduling a separate appointment by KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office staff to apply for a permit or license. The transition of licensing services by KYTC was mandated with passage of House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.

KSP is continuing to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30.

Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license. An REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights, accessing military bases and federal buildings. Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.

First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov.