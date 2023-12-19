HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas is less than a week away, and roads will be getting more and more busy as the holiday weekend approaches. Officials are urging planning and caution ahead of the busy holiday travel weekend. According to AAA, over 100 million travelers will be out and about across the country for the holiday weekend. Here at home, roads are expected to be busier as well.

According to officials with the Illinois State Police, extra patrols will be conducted to ensure there is enough help should motorists experience trouble. They say it is a good idea to pack a safety kit, including food and water, a phone charger and other necessities. It is also encouraged to fill up your tank and make sure your vehicle is prepared for the drive ahead.

While a white Christmas doesn’t appear likely, a wet one does. And rain can still cause tricky driving conditions. No matter the type of weather, Trooper Shannon Barrea says it is vital to plan ahead before hitting the roads for Christmas.

“Make sure you’re checking your weather forecast before leaving,” says Trooper Barrea. “And if you’re driving and you know there’s going to be inclement weather, make sure you’re keeping the proper supplies in your car. So that would be a blanket, hat, gloves, phone chargers, snacks, water. Typically, people don’t wake up that morning thinking they’re going to spin out on black ice or end up in a crash.”

If you encounter rain during your travels, Trooper Barrea says it is best to pull over and let it pass. However, if you do drive through it, she urges drivers to slow down and allow extra distance between you and other vehicles.