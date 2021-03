HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Ohio River continues to rise, and that means drivers need to be on the lookout for deer – especially along highway 41 near the twin bridges in Henderson.

Transportation officials have put up signs along the strip as deer head for higher ground and cross the highway. Officials urge you to slow down and drive defensively, but don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving could end up causing a more serious crash.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)