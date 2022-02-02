Driving on ice and snow? AAA offers these tips for driving in winter weather

(WEHT) – The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for most of the Tri-State this week. According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather take place during the winter.

“Preventative steps today can go a long way tomorrow,” said Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor for AAA East Central in a news release. “Weather conditions that lead to black ice, heavy snow and other rough driving conditions are particularly dangerous this time of year.”

AAA East Central offered the following tips for motorists attempting to drive during winter weather conditions:

Stay home – Officials say this is the number one way to avoid a crash in the winter.

– Officials say this is the number one way to avoid a crash in the winter. Leave early – If you’re running late for work, your judgement can be clouded by anxiety, possibly leading to risky driving behaviors.

– If you’re running late for work, your judgement can be clouded by anxiety, possibly leading to risky driving behaviors. Slow down – Accelerate, turn and brake as gradually and smoothly as you can.

– Accelerate, turn and brake as gradually and smoothly as you can. Don’t tailgate – Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of five to six seconds when driving on slippery surfaces.

– Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of five to six seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. Never use cruise control on slippery roads – It will be harder to recover from the loss of traction if cruise control is active.

– It will be harder to recover from the loss of traction if cruise control is active. Turn against the skid – AAA says the safest thing to do when your car is sliding is to continue to steer the vehicle in the direction you want it to go.

AAA also recommends preparing for winter weather by having your car battery tested, replacing worn windshield-wiper blades and inspecting your tires as well as carrying an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. You can find more car care tips here.