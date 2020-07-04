Drone photography shows progress on new Evansville water treatment plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- New drone photography shows the progress being made on the cascade outfall and overlook of the new East Wastewater Treatment Plant in Evansville.

The cascade will return treated water from the Sunrise Pump Station back into the Ohio River. The project is set to be completed sometime in 2021. The $729 million in major improvements are among the many planned over the next 25 years in response to a federal mandate to comply with the Clean Water Act and reduce sewer overflows into the Ohio River.

(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)

