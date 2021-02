VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Saturday’s drop-off recycling day at the 4-H Center has been postponed until February 27.

Recyclable items can be dropped off at the 4-H center between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on February 27.

Call the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 for more information.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)